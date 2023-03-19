Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GBCI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Insider Transactions at Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,435.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

