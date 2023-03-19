Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GILT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 73,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,955. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

