GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,693.08

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. GG TOKEN has a market cap of $117.02 million and $37,693.08 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GG TOKEN has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One GG TOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN’s genesis date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. The official website for GG TOKEN is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

Buying and Selling GG TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.09354005 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $30,475.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

