Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

GNW opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,170,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 39.8% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,918,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,764 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

