Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136.52

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $827,249.60 and $136.52 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000661 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.89 or 0.00362490 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,478.68 or 0.26347009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.