Geegoopuzzle Price Reaches $7.09 on Exchanges (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00025932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $533,954.50 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 7.09040457 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $569,678.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

