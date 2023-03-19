Fundamentun LLC Sells 197 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.01. 10,848,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.88. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

