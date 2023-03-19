Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,401 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,351,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,212,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.