Fundamentun LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.18.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.