Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

BEN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 19,038,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,034. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

