Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €42.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.16) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Fuchs Petrolub Stock Performance

FPE opened at €30.20 ($32.47) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($40.22) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($48.17).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.