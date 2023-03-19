FTX Token Market Cap Hits $489.76 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $489.76 million and approximately $82.73 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 43.3% against the dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00005486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

