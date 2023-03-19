Fruits (FRTS) Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $328,753.24 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00364078 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,414.21 or 0.26462452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Fruits

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

