FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of FRPH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995. FRP has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $63.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $547.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.52 and a beta of 0.58.
In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $120,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
