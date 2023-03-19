Frax (FRAX) Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $10.60 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

