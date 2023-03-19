Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,860. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,997,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 168,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 115,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 22.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.