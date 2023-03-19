Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 64.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 63.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through the Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment includes delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represents the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

