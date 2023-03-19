FlatQube Price Hits $2.07 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $45,743.09 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00007348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00366584 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,449.90 or 0.26644605 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.08949004 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,470.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

