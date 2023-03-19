Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $366.78 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Flare has a total market cap of $366.78 million and $17.48 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,815,774,741 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03030796 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $12,595,115.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

