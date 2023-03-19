Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.50.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 150,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 184,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Five Below by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

