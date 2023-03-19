FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

