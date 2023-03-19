First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 39,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 156.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

