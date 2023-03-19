First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 39,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 17.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp (FNLC)
