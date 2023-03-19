First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Down 4.2 %

FBNC traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,466. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 655 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.