Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 9,005 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,005 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 555,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

