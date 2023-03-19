Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 314,145 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $24,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 110,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

