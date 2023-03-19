Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,911,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 739.5% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 882,235 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.