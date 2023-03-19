Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 3,556,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCI. Cowen lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.