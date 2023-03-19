Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 64,528,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,453,322. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

