Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys 4,262 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,654 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. 2,965,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

