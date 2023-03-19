Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,535,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

