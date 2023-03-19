Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $469.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

