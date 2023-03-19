Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 17,067 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.8% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $53.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.55.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.