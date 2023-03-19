Financial Consulate Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

