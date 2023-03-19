Financial Consulate Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.04 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

