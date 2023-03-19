Financial Consulate Inc. Invests $209,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $276.83 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

