Financial Consulate Inc. Has $492,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after buying an additional 310,742 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,566,000 after buying an additional 435,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $334.49 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.28 and its 200-day moving average is $341.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

