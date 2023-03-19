Financial Consulate Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

