Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 1,346 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 1.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

