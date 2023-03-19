Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.91.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $49.14 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.95.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.