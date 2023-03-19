Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

