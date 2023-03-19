Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,313.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7,626.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.39) to GBX 9,630 ($117.37) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($138.94) to £128 ($156.00) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $128.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

