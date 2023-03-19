Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FRT opened at $91.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

