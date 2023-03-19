EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
EZPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 1,675,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZCORP (EZPW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.