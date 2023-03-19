EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

EZPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. 1,675,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

About EZCORP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 36.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

