Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.62. 3,291,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.97. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $21.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,824.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 19,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $380,005.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

