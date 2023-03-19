Evmos Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC on major exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $94.17 million and $1.01 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

