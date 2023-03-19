EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EverCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.54.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity at EverCommerce

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EverCommerce news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $31,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

