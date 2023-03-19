Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Financial Comparison

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Etsy and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 10 13 0 2.50 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $130.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.04%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Etsy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Etsy and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.57 billion 5.12 -$694.29 million ($5.74) -18.35 CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 2.11 -$12.21 million N/A N/A

CFN Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy -27.06% 1,306.41% 10.99% CFN Enterprises -276.73% -973,003.94% -241.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Etsy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Etsy beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CFN Enterprises

(Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of marketing technology solutions. It owns and operates through CAKE and getcake.com, a marketing technology that involves providing a proprietary solution for advanced tracking, attribution and campaign optimization for digital marketers. They have also launched an e-commerce network focused on the sale of general wellness CBD products. The company was founded by Brian Ross on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Whitefish, MT.

