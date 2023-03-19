Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.