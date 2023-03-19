Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.05) to €22.80 ($24.52) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($26.88) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CUYTY opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

