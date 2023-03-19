Ethereum Price Reaches $1,821.58 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,821.58 or 0.06453892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.91 billion and approximately $8.34 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00063414 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00019655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

