Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $217.98 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $217.98 billion and $8.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,781.29 or 0.06555785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00045545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

